WESTGATE — Westgate firefighter siblings Tony Reinking and Cassie Reinking gave a fire prevention program on Operation E.D.I.T.H. (Exit Drills In The Home) to a large group gathered in the fire station Tuesday night.
The brother and sister are part of the growing number of young adults taking an active interest as member of the Westgate Fire Department and Ambulance Service, according to Fire Chief Bill Kime. The fire chief explained that having this new generation entering into community service as firefighters and EMTs is a huge benefit, not only to the department, but also as role models to the youth in the area.
“They are young and able-bodied, they get through the training efficiently, they understand some of the new technology better, and they are terrific with ideas and interacting in the community,” Kime said. “We learn from each other.”
Tuesday night, the emphasis was on helping kids understand the importance of knowing what to do in case they are in a fire situation, and presenting it without scaring them. The evening started with supper of hot dogs, chips, cookies and a beverage.
During the presentation that followed, Tony and Cassie asked some questions, such as,
“What number do you call for help if you see smoke or fire?” (9-1-1)
“Do you know your address?” Several hands went up and addresses were shouted out around the room.
“Do you know what to do if your clothes catch on fire?” Stop, drop, and roll. Tony demonstrated by dropping to the floor and rolling back and forth, telling kids that this action will put out the fire.
Tony explained that firefighters might look kind of scary when they are in their firefighting outfits with face masks, but they dress that way to protect themselves from fire so they can save people. Westgate Firefighter Brian Thompson then suited up in firefighting gear, while Tony talked about the equipment. The children were quiet as they watched the presentation and listened as Tony explained each part of Thompson’s outfit as he put it on.
Then Cassie took over, addressing parents on the importance of having a plan, including two ways out, in the event of a house fire. She said families need to talk about this together and practice fire drills so that every family member knows how to get out of the house if a smoke alarm goes off.
Parents were also reminded of everyday items in the home that can be potentially dangerous including hot curling irons, toasters and other small appliances – always unplug them when not in use, and candles – they might smell nice, but can get easily knocked over.
Tony went through the list: have two exits, plan escape routes, plan a meeting place outside to find each other, don’t run back into a burning structure for any reason, and sleep with your bedroom door closed because it will give you more time to get out in case a fire starts somewhere in the house.
After the presentation kids and a few adults, clamored up a ladder and onto the top of a fire truck for an evening ride around town, complete with siren and flashing lights.
Shelby and Jason Kime watched as the fire truck departed for its trip around town, their two kids ages 7 and 9 were among those on the ride.
“It was a good program,” Shelby said. “We liked it and it was good for the kids to hear it, too.”