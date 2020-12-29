During the fall semester, the Oelwein Middle School has hosted a Legos/Robotics Camp for Husky Adventures through the 21st Century Grant at Oelwein Community Schools.
This exciting camp incorporates problem solving and design with engineering skills to stimulate creativity among the young students involved in the camp. The participants are fifth and sixth grade students who meet two times each week for 90 minutes.
One project the students have spent time on was using the Mindstorms EV3 robotic Legos to design and build different robots. After selecting their design and building the robot, it is then programmed by the students using coding to operate their mechanical creations.
Other projects have been Harry Potter-themed builds, individual car and truck builds, Avengers-themed builds, Star Wars-themed builds, and Minecraft-themed builds.
Camp kids say they are “learning while they are playing.”
Tammy Stasi, Middle School fifth grade teacher is the site director of the 21st Century program at the Middle School and Barb Schmitz, Elementary School Counselor is the program director for 21st Century Grant for the Oelwein School District.