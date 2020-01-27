The month of February is known as “heart” month and an upcoming show at the Williams Center for the Arts will bring a tribute to three country music sweethearts, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline.
The Legendary Ladies of Country will take the Williams Center stage at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. The program will feature many favorite songs in a tribute to Parton, Lynn and Cline.
Doug McFarlane, Center Director says, “This is one classy show featuring three classy ladies.”
The performers include Darcy Wood as Patsy, Kaylor Otwell as Loretta, and Nicole Kaplan Fenton as Dolly.
Darcy Wood (Patsy Cline), knew at the age of 3 that she was destined for the stage. Growing up in Orlando, Florida, she turned her dream into reality fairly quickly. At age 7, she booked her first national commercial, recorded a full-length album and starred in two sing-a-long films. Wood graduated from a Performing Arts High School in Orlando, and went on to receive her BA in Theatre Performance from Seton Hill University, in Greensburg, Pa.
For the past 10 years, she has been working as a professional actress, artist, and musician in Chicago. Darcy has performed in countless theatre productions and with bands locally and internationally.
She has made her mark in the “tribute” world with her own show entitled “Leaders of The Pack.” This show is a retrospective musical biography of the girl group evolution. She has sung backup vocals for various tribute shows. They include Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry LeeLewis tribute artists.
Her girl group, “The Lovettes,” has performed on several TV programs, most notably a PBS special entitled “Doo-Wop Generations,” which aired in late March, 2018. Wood appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” performing with her rock-a-billy band Lance Lipinsky & The Lovers.
Kaylor Otwell (Loretta Lynn) is a singer, songwriter and actor based in New York City. She is originally from Birmingham, Alabama. Kaylor began solo singing performances at age 5 and is always seeking to expand her training in all styles of singing, from folk to opera and everything in between. She writes original music and has two albums. This led her to a degree in Theatre & Creative Writing from the University of Alabama. When she is not working in some form of creative arts, Kaylor loves to plan events and create occasions for people to get together.
Nicole Kaplan (Dolly Parton) is honored to share the music of the icon Dolly Parton. She grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa., and holds a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University. She has been featured as a soloist with orchestras all over the world and recently made her European debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, the Musical. On the Las Vegas Strip, she starred in Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers at the Wynn Las Vegas. It was there she co-founded the female singing group Lady Luck.
Her television credits include General Hospital (ABC), Killer Karaoke (TruTV) and Legally Blonde (MTV).
Other performance highlights include the National Tour of Terry Bradshaw: America’s Favorite Dumb Blonde, Camelot at the Hollywood Bowl, Candide at the Forum, ACE, Love Letters, The Wild Party, Rooms: A Rock Romance, The Little Mermaid and Finding Nemo: The Musical.
Doug McFarlane shares his feeling that this could be one of the best tribute shows of the season. Tickets for this event are $25 for adults in advance, and $30 for adults if purchased the night of the program. Tickets are available at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office (319-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center (319-283-2312), or online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Questions can be directed to the Williams Center for the Arts Office: (319-283-6616). When calling the Williams Center for the Arts, leave a message on the answering machine and your call will be returned in a timely fashion.