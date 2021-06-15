Since 1937, the American Legion has promoted the retirement of old unserviceable U.S. flags in a public manner. The ritual requires that these flags be burned rather than merely thrown away in a dumpster.
The ritual of burning them during this retirement ceremony is deemed as a way of showing the flag respect and honor for its service in the community.
Last Monday’s ceremony on June 14, Flag Day, was attended by more than 20 spectators in the American Legion Reid Post 9 parking lot. Eight Legion members helped to layout the flags on tables and draped them across a metal frame where they would be burned.
Dwayne Larson, a Legion member, officiated at the ceremony. He delivered some brief remarks which shared with those present some of the history behind the observance. He stated that in 1942, Congress passed the U.S. Flag Code which specifies how they should be handled and displayed.
Last year the ceremony had to be deferred to this year due to COVID. This year’s ceremony saw the retirement of two years’ worth of old flags that people had dropped off at the Legion.