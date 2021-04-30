The 2020 legislative session was supposed to adjourn on April 30, but we’ll be heading into overtime next week instead.
Given the challenges we’ve all faced over the last year during the pandemic, it was imperative for lawmakers to take extra time to make sure our recovery and relief efforts reach Iowans and small businesses needing it most.
When session began back in January, Iowa House Democrats started work on our COVID recovery package for Iowans, called Build Back Iowa. It’s a bold relief package designed to help families, small businesses, students, and our dedicated health care workers get through this pandemic and get life back to normal.
We crafted the plan because pandemic recovery isn’t a partisan issue and we were prepared to work across the aisle with Republicans to get it signed into law.
Unfortunately, that isn’t the case so far.
Instead of working together to help Iowans get back on their feet, the Governor and GOP leaders in the Legislature are focused on partisan issues like diverting public school dollars to unaccountable charter schools and punishing workers who lose their job at no fault of their own.
Just this week, we also learned that the Governor rejected $95 million in federal aid to help Iowa schools keep teachers, students, and staff safe in the classroom during the pandemic.
It’s the exact opposite of what should be done in the closing days of the session.
The good news is that there’s still time before adjournment to take action and help Iowans turn the page on this pandemic.
We should provide additional support to help small businesses make up for COVID losses. We must invest more to address Iowa’s child care crisis. We should be doing more to keep families in their homes and kids safe in school.
As pressure builds to wrap up the session, I hope the Governor and GOP lawmakers don’t miss the opportunity to do the right thing — put politics aside and focus on recovery and relief.
Feel free to contact me with your ideas by email (todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov), phone (515-281-3054), or through social media (Twitter: @RepPrichard; Facebook: Todd.Prichard.Iowa). I look forward to hearing from you.
State Representative Todd Prichard of Charles City serves the 52nd District in the Iowa House and is the Iowa House Democratic Leader.