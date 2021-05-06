DES MOINES — Iowa businesses may not ask for proof of vaccination from customers under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa Senate.
The so-called “vaccine passport” bill was introduced in April, following a request from Gov. Kim Reynolds. It forbids businesses and governmental agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for customers or visitors. Temperature checks or screening for symptoms will still be allowed.
Businesses that require proof of vaccination will become ineligible for state grants or contracts.
“Here in Iowa, we will protect Iowans from being forced by tyrannical governments to inject their body with chemicals that they may or may not wish to have,” said Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel.
The Senate voted 32-16 to pass the bill. Reynolds, who requested the legislation, is expected to sign it into law.
In his closing comments on the legislation, Chapman railed against a Des Moines Register editorial that encouraged Iowans to pressure friends and family members into getting the vaccine. The bill would not prevent individuals from asking one another about vaccine status or requiring vaccination for private events, like a dinner party. It also would not restrict health care facilities or prevent employers from requiring their employees to be vaccinated.
“Iowans don’t want to be forced to have a chemical injected into their body to be able to go to a baseball game, to go to the grocery store, to live their lives,” Chapman said.
Other states have passed similar legislation or taken executive action against proof of vaccination requirements. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to prohibit businesses and universities from requiring vaccination. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar edict for government agencies and institutions that receive state money.
Meanwhile, elected officials in some states are considering ways that vaccine-exclusive events can encourage people to get the shot. Chicago this month will host a concert series just for residents who have been fully vaccinated, a local NBC affiliate reported. The city’s public health commissioner emphasized the events would be an extra incentive and that proof of the vaccine would not be required for day-to-day activities.