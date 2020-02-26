Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Throughout the Lenten season, fish fries have been scheduled by area church. Here are some listed in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s weekly bulletin:

• March 6 and 20 — Columbus Club, Oelwein, 4:30-7 p.m., menu includes fish, french fries or baked potato, baked beans, dessert and drink. Carry outs are available by calling 319-283-1571.

• Feb. 28 — St. Mary’s, Strawberry Point, 4:30-8 p.m., menu includes pollock, baked potato, potato chips or potato salad, cole slaw, roll, dessert and drink. Carry outs available.

• Feb. 28 — Immaculate Conception, Sumner, 5:30-8 p.m., Menu includes cod loin, baked potato or fries, green beans, cole slaw, roll, dessert and drink. Carry outs available.

