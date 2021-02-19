Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Feb. 16, 2021

MCGREGOR — Leonard Z. Martin, 52, of McGregor died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at his home.

Services will be held at a later date.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor is assisting the family.

