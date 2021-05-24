Oct. 23, 1935 — May 21, 2021
WINTHROP — LeRoy A. Nickerson, 85, of Winthrop, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.
LeRoy Allan Nickerson was born Oct. 23, 1935 in Manchester, to Glen Victor and Mabel Elizabeth (Blosch) Nickerson. Military: U.S. Army tank mechanic. Marriage: Cloey Anna Sauer, Aug. 10, 1958 in Nashua.
Survivors: wife: Cloey; daughter: Kathy (Rick) Bendixen; five sons: Michael, Glen (Sandy), Rick (Nina), Scott (Lena) and Brett (Lynn); 29 grandchildren: 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with the Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop and an hour before services at the church Wednesday.
Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop, with military service by the U.S. Army and Patriot Honor Guard.
Condolences to: Cloey Nickerson, 255 5th St. N., Winthrop, Iowa 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com