Fewer people are testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in Fayette County than they did a year ago, but the less than half the population is vaccinated. Public health officials are urging residents to get shots before a possible fall surge.
Six people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first seven days of July, according to state tracking figures from the Iowa Department of Public Health. That’s slightly higher than the 4.5 cases a week seen in May in June, but lower than the 9.4 per week seen in March and April.
Last July, when cases started spiking in Fayette County, the weekly average was 12.75.
Most of Fayette County’s latest cases — at least four — have been of people at least 70-years-old.
In Fayette County, 43 deaths have been tied to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic last March. The state has experienced 6,149.
Fayette County Public Health is focused on convincing people to go to pharmacies for the free shots.
“We are no longer having COVID-19 vaccine clinics through Fayette County Public Health,” said Jamie Hoey, spokesperson. “We continue to work directly with the clinics and pharmacies to provide COVID vaccine allowing them to vaccinate as needed. We are now offering all three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J within Fayette County. Individuals can contact the pharmacy or provider directly to schedule.”
Statewide, 45.9% of Iowans are fully vaccinated. That rate is lower in Fayette County, which is at 43.4% (8,537). Neighboring Bremer County is above average at 47.9% (11,993), as is Winneshiek at 50.6% (10,119). Buchanan County is at 42% (8,894), Clayton County 39.2% (6,833), Allamakee 38.5% (5,263).
State and local officials are trying to get those rates up before fall.
“As we are unsure what the fall will entail or if another surge will occur, we continue to work with Iowa Department of Public Health on education and encouraging vaccinations,” Hoey said. “Continually monitoring IDPH and (Centers for Disease Control) guidance through trainings, zoom calls, and website education, we are staying abreast of changes and recommendations, including monitoring of variants or high-risk population changes.
“Currently, local public health is working on COVID recovery by conducting a COVID personification exercise with all partners and the community to gather information, figure out next steps for our county, and determine lessons learned,” she added.