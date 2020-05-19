Oelwein School board on Monday approved a non-binding “letter of intent” to Sacred Heart officials foreshadowing the lease of the gymnasium of the closing parochial school, located at 601 First Ave. SW.
“The true motion will come from our attorney’s office,” Ehn said. “That will have to be approved by Sacred Heart.”
The Oelwein Community School District intends to pay $1 “base rent” annually, and pay its portion of taxes, basic utilities, interior maintenance and liability and casualty insurance.
This will be at an estimated cost of $7,000 yearly according to a financial advisor Ehn cited, Matt Gillaspie from Piper Sandler.
The OCSD will update the gym, repaint, refinish, and replace scoreboards and backboards with new ones to make it viable for high school competition, Ehn said.
Pending verbiage from the attorney, the letter says the lease will be for five years starting on the later of Aug. 1, or with OCSD occupancy of the premises. If Sacred Heart decides to sell the premises during the lease term, OCSD will have the right of first refusal to purchase the property or match other offers.