School districts across the state are looking at innovative ways to continue educating students through the new school year, as concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus continue to hinder back-to-school learning as we know it.
The Oelwein Community School District has hired one of its own teachers to be the new online school principal. According to the OCSD Facebook page, Jacklyn Letzring will fill this newly created post.
Letzring is an Oelwein native and OHS grad. She was kindergarten special education teacher for two years, a first grade teacher for four years, and has been truancy officer and at-risk coordinator for two years.
OCSD reported more than 100 students have enrolled for online school. Letzring will have the task of putting together an innovative learning experience for families that select this option.
Superintendent Josh Ehn posted, “We are excited for her and our students that will be learning under her care.”