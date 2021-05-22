Sarah Lewis was recently promoted to vice-president and cashier at Community Bank of Oelwein, Jim Kullmer, president and chief executive, announced Thursday. Lewis is responsible for bank investments, operational and retail activities of the bank, and government reporting.
An Independence native, Lewis received her bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College, graduated from the Iowa School of Banking in 2018 and is attending the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, this summer.
She serves on the Rotary Club of Oelwein board and is involved with Junior Achievement in the Oelwein elementary schools.
Lewis is also involved with the Leaders of Tomorrow program created by Community Bankers of Iowa to enhance future banking leaders’ growth, leadership, and networking skills. Leaders of Tomorrow establishes a network of leaders who serve and strengthen their communities and advocate for the community banking industry.
“I am proud that Sarah is continuing to grow in her banking career and that Community Bank of Oelwein and its customers have her as a great resource for their banking needs,” Kullmer said.
Lewis resides in Oelwein with her two children, Grace and Hayden.