The Oelwein School Board approved Monday a quote from Lisa Bahe with Vogel Insurance Agency offering Employers Mutual Casualty insurance at $320,500, an increase of nearly 12% from $287,000 she said they paid the prior year.
Bahe cited an increase in the property amount, whose premium is now $119,743.
“The derecho hurt the premium for the entire group,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
Bahe alluded that a school or schools in Cedar Rapids, an area hard-hit by the August 2020 derecho or on-land tropical depression, accounted for a substantial portion.
EMC insurance came up again during discussion of the Little Husky Learning Center wood playground.
Ehn said the volunteer-built structure and those like it, while “awesome” tend to become “a liability and a maintenance nightmare.”
“There’s no structure and no area in the district that I think our maintenance staff would like to see go away more than this structure,” Ehn said. “The maintenance on it, the slivers, broken bones from the towers, continue to be a liability.
“I included the EMC report we got right — the year before COVID — so it was last (fiscal/school) year early in the fall,” Ehn said.
“The surfacing is a concern, the swings are a concern for them. We have to have a plan to mitigate. It was satisfactory, my plan I did submit back to them that we were evaluating replacement of the entire system.”
Ehn proposed bringing the LHLC playground replacement back to the board for potential action in July.
The LHLC proposed rendering, shown at the board meeting, depicts a 2 to 4-year-old playground. The tenting on the towers in the renderings is a solid structure, Ehn said to a board question.
Its cost has not been shared with the board, Ehn told the Daily Register.
He told the board he would come back with a detailed estimate on removal and replacement to add to the playground installation.
“By then I can have an answer on ESSER funds,” Ehn said.
“Our school district’s using ESSER II and III funds for the playground replacement, this would potentially be eligible,” Ehn said earlier referencing school COVID relief funds. “I could take it to the Department of Education and see if we could get approval for the ESSER funds. We do have enough in our SAVE budget we could include this in the ’22 fiscal year.”
Including removal, he told the Daily Register Wednesday replacing the LHLC wood playground was anticipated to cost about $250,000.
“If we’ve been cited by EMC, would it reduce our insurance?” board member Bob Kalb asked, of removing it.
“I don’t know; we should ask,” Ehn said.