The Oelwein Public Library hosted a parking lot puppet show titled “Shenanigans: Animals in Charge!” at 6:30 pm Thursday. The production was a creation of the Eulenspiegel (oil-n-speegel) Puppet Theatre Co. of West Liberty, Iowa.
The show was presented as a ‘drive-in’ type venue with attendees able to stay safely inside their vehicles during the whole show. About eight vehicles were parked in a fishbone pattern to enhance viewing by the occupants. Throughout the show the puppeteers often asked the audience to give feedback by honking their horns in response to questions.
Thursday evening’s performance related the adventures that animals have been having in light of the coronavirus pandemic which has forced humans to largely remain inside their homes. The mixture of true stories with an ample amount of imagination thrown in provided the puppeteers with some creative material to work with in their show.
The show opened with a parade sized puppet called Mother Earth who invites the audience to enter a make believe world of animals taking charge while humans are nowhere to be found. The puppeteers introduced the audience to four loveable main characters – “Alli” the alligator, “Pedro and Paisley” the Penguin brothers, and two adorable monkeys known as “Temple Monkey” and “City Monkey.”
During the show Laura Kittrell provided background music and sound effects. Monica Leo and Stephanie Vallez operated the puppet characters throughout the show.
Leo started the theatre company back in 1974.
“I thought it was going to be a part time effort, but it has turned into a full time work” said Leo. She described it as being a multi-media presentation involving puppets, dance, performance, stage production and music.
Library Director Susan Macken invited the group to perform about a month ago. “It gave us an opportunity to provide a program for the public to enjoy” said Macken. This has been the third time the group has performed at the library with Thursday’s presentation being the first time outside.
The group is scheduled to perform at Pella next. Information on the group can be found at their website, owlglass.org.