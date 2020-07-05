This week will see a flurry of activity as the Oelwein Public Library prepares for a significant renovation. The library is having new carpet installed.
A host of volunteers will work throughout Monday to help move bookshelves and other furniture items within the main auditorium of the library. Furniture Showcase, a local business, was selected through a competitive bidding process to supply and install the new carpet. Work will begin on Wednesday, July 8.
“It’s been quite a year,” said Susan Macken, library director. She said that the work would progress in several phases. The west side and center floor sections are to be done first. Next, the east side and offices will be changed out. The meeting room will be last.
The city had incorporated the project into its forecasts for funding and scheduling several years beforehand. About three years ago, Macken had begun working with the Library Board to make specific plans to carry out the anticipated work. She started researching what types of replacement carpeting would provide the best functionality and durability in the library. Other libraries, as well as businesses in the local area, were consulted for ideas as to which type of carpet product would be best suited.
Several of these sources suggested using an interlocking type of carpet known as ‘squares.’ The individual squares are replaceable should they become damaged or excessively worn.
Macken received input from several prospective contractors as well regarding carpeting choices. The value and durability characteristics of different materials were crucial considerations.
Funding for the improvement project has come from two sources. The Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation and the city of Oelwein have each supplied half of the required funds for the work.
The project required a lot of attention to detail. Careful measurements will help ensure that furniture and bookcases are put back in original spots. The new carpet will not have any wear marks to guide staff members as they reset furniture and bookshelves.
Patrons will be asked to go to the meeting room area where they can transact business. This area will have a checkout desk where they can transact business. Three computers will be available for use along with one iPad for the census entries.
Library pages will retrieve other materials for patrons upon request. The previous curbside check out service will still be available.
July 31 is the end date for the project.