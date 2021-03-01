Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friends of the Oelwein Public Library are taking pre-orders will host drive-through pickup this year for their annual Chocolate Fest fundraiser.

Persons are requested to pre-order and pre-pay for the boxes of homemade chocolates by signing up, either on the Friends of the Oelwein Library’s Facebook event or at a signup sheet displayed in town. Pickup will be from March 26-27 at the library. This is a Friday and Saturday; hours are Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost will be $10 for a box filled with “tons” of chocolate treats. Persons may pre-pay to Friends of the Oelwein Library on Facebook or Paypal. Message FOLibrary@yahoo.com with any questions, or call the library, 319-283-1515.

 
 
 
 
 

