Friends of the Oelwein Public Library are taking pre-orders will host drive-through pickup this year for their annual Chocolate Fest fundraiser.
Persons are requested to pre-order and pre-pay for the boxes of homemade chocolates by signing up, either on the Friends of the Oelwein Library’s Facebook event or at a signup sheet displayed in town. Pickup will be from March 26-27 at the library. This is a Friday and Saturday; hours are Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost will be $10 for a box filled with “tons” of chocolate treats. Persons may pre-pay to Friends of the Oelwein Library on Facebook or Paypal. Message FOLibrary@yahoo.com with any questions, or call the library, 319-283-1515.