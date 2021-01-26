The city of Fairbank on Monday approved the Fairbank Public Library investing a $250,000 bequest with a firm with an A minus credit rating, Oceanview Life of Phoenix, Arizona, as recommended by the Library Board.
The council gave the go-ahead, on a 4-1 vote with Councilman Ted Vorwald dissenting after reading aloud from the council packet that the investment was not FDIC insured.
"The Fairbank Library Board has no comment at this time," Library Director Angela Berg responded via email on Tuesday to a Daily Register inquiry regarding the council action via email on Tuesday.
What the City Council approved for the investment, if it occurs as such, was that, $100,000 would go into a three-year annuity and $150,000 would go into a five-year annuity.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a Davis Lawn Care quote to pay $3,100 for 2021 city spraying.
• Heard that public works had collected two quotes to replace a truck with less than 100,000 miles on it that was said to eat a quart of oil for every tank of gas. Both truck quotes were about $50,000 and the state bid discount was said to be $15,000. No action was taken.