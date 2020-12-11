To sponsor on animal or bird feeder, contact the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center at 319-636-2617 or scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Make a reservation now to sponsor an animal in the Fontana Park wildlife displays for the 2021 calendar year. Animal sponsorships make the perfect holiday gift for the hard-to-buy-for. Sponsorship packages include a letter, certificate, and photo of the sponsored animal, and will be sent in time for holiday gift giving. Funds go to Friends of Fontana Park, a nonprofit group that supports the Conservation Board's educational and recreational programs, the newsletter, animal display, and more.
To sponsor an animal, an individual, group, or business needs to make a minimum donation to Friends of Fontana Park. Donation amounts differ for each animal, ranging from $60 to $175. The sponsor’s name(s) will be placed on a plaque on the animal’s enclosure in early January for the 2021 calendar year.
Still available at this time – Coyote/Bison Cow each at $175; Red Fox – 2 each at $125; Red Tailed Hawk/Turkey Vulture/Wild Turkey/Bee Hive each at $100; Ring-necked Pheasants – 3 each at $75; Pintail Ducks/Wigeon Ducks/Redhead Ducks/Wood Ducks each at $60; Tree frogs at $50.
Sponsorships are also being accepted for the bird feeders at the Nature Center and at the cabins. Feeders are filled and draw resident birds, providing excellent viewing of wild birds year-round. Donations help defray costs of feeding the birds. Sponsors select a month and donate a minimum of $50. They are recognized on plaques in the Nature Center or cabins.
Months available at submission: June, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec at Nature Center
All months currently available at cabin birdfeeders.