The Iowa Women’s Foundation (IWF) is introducing a new grant program for 2021: Micro Grants.
These are small, one-time-only, funds awarded for immediate use, to non-profits and other community organizations which address at least one of the six major barriers that IWF research has identified as most critical to the success of Iowa’s women and girls: child care, education and training, employment, housing, mentors, and transportation. IWF micro grants are intended to fund short-term projects or tasks that may not be eligible for traditional or core IWF funding.
Funds awarded for Micro Grants may range from a minimum of $300 to a maximum of $1,000. Applications may be submitted at any time during the calendar year, and applicants may submit multiple applications. However, organizations may not receive more than one micro grant per calendar year, and projects should be completed by the end of the current calendar year.
Once all funds allocated for this program have been awarded, applications will be closed for the calendar year.
Complete details and application form may be found on the IWF website: https://iawf.org/micro-grants/