AMANA — The Allis Connection announces the 29th Annual “All Allis” Fathers’ Day Show will take place June 20-21 in the Amana Colonies.
“I am happy and proud to announce that The Allis Connection board of directors have decided that we will have the 29th annual Father’s Day show at the Middle Amana Park, where it has been held for the past several years,” said Mike Anderson, one of the organizers of the event. “Many other tractor events have cancelled this summer, and we are all very excited that this one will happen.”
The event is the largest gathering of Allis Chalmers tractor in the area. Throughout the weekend there will be vendors, exhibits, and demonstrations at the park. Tours, rides, and a banquet are scheduled, along with a tractor parade held both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. each day. Anyone is welcome to visit the Middle Amana Park to view a wide variety of Allis Chalmers tractors or enjoy the parade.
The group has cancelled the pedal tractor pull for kids as an added precaution.
“We will do our best to offer a safe environment, and will have our microphone and speaker system to announce safety warnings and alerts. We also want everyone to bring their own personal face masks or coverings, as they will not be for sale on the grounds,” Anderson said. “The Allis Connection is very thankful to the Governor for her efforts to reopen the state of Iowa which has allowed us to continue our 29 years of uninterrupted celebration of Allis-Chalmers manufacturing and the people that drove them across this great State.”
Allis Chalmers introduced their first tractor in 1914 and remained popular for generations before folding in 1985 due to the changing economic climate. Throughout their history Allis Chalmers had tractor and equipment plants throughout the Midwest, including one in Cedar Rapids at the site of what is now the Raining Rose production facility.