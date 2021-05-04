MONTICELLO – Camp Courageous will host the 34th annual “Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous” on Sunday May 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Presented by the Cedar Valley Street Rods, Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous is one of Iowa’s largest charity Car Shows featuring hundreds of show cars, vintage vehicles, motorcycles, and trucks. Located at Camp Courageous, just southeast of Monticello, this is a family event with a large silent and live auction, several food stands, music, and a huge craft show. 3D Sound will provide music and commentary. Pin striping demonstrations will be available on the grounds, in addition to kid’s games, prizes, and camp’s bouncy house.
The Camp Courageous train will be on the track to offer rides for all ages, along with opportunities to enjoy the grounds of Camp Courageous.
Pre-registration is open until May 12, for only $10 per vehicle. Registration after that date, and the day of the show is $15. Car registration on the day of the event runs from 8 a.m. to noon. All participating vehicles receive two passes for the show.
First and second place trophies will be awarded in 24 different classes. The last award of the day will be the “Spectator’s Choice” given to the vehicle voted as the fan’s favorite.
Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. This fee will admit one to all events including the car show, entertainment, and much more. Free parking is available.