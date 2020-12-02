The Bremer County 4-H/FFA Market Beef Weigh-In will be 7-9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Waverly Sales Barn. Market Beef weighed will then be eligible to participate in the 2021 Bremer County Fair and State Fair. Keep in mind to social distance, stay in your vehicle at all time unless weighing animals. It is also strongly recommended that persons wear a mask.
4-H/FFA Market Beef Weigh-In Dec. 19 for Bremer County
Deb Kunkle
