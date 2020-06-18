WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 523 students who were named the 2020 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
Those honored include the following area students.
Fayette — Haley Meyer
Hawkeye — Silvia Oakland
Independence — Dylan Erdelt
Jesup — Annika Wall
Lamont — Henry Hahn
Lawler — Blake Hackman
Oelwein — Mary McDonough
St. Lucas — Lucas Anderson
Sumner — ChyAnne Jha, Brock Meyer, Natalie Risse, and Bridget Schaufenbuel
Waucoma — Hanna Schmitt
West Union — Trevor Hurd and Ethan Lape
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during winter term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May term. With the exception of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, May term courses often involve travel and study abroad.