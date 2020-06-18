Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 523 students who were named the 2020 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.

Those honored include the following area students.

Fayette — Haley Meyer

Hawkeye — Silvia Oakland

Independence — Dylan Erdelt

Jesup — Annika Wall

Lamont — Henry Hahn

Lawler — Blake Hackman

Oelwein — Mary McDonough

St. Lucas — Lucas Anderson

Sumner — ChyAnne Jha, Brock Meyer, Natalie Risse, and Bridget Schaufenbuel

Waucoma — Hanna Schmitt

West Union — Trevor Hurd and Ethan Lape

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during winter term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May term. With the exception of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, May term courses often involve travel and study abroad.

