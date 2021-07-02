Lora Saunders, a member of the Oelwein Area Historical Society and Museum, found some Oelwein Register news articles from the early 1900’s describing the Fourth of the July celebrations and fireworks purchased. There is a reference to the “Red Mill” but we have not been able to confirm its location. A mill was once in operation where City Park is now, and that may be the location of the former Red Mill. We thought it would be fun to look back at what was then “An Old-Fashioned Celebration.”
The Register — 1906:
People’s 4th of July
OLD FASHIONED
CELEBRATION
An old fashioned celebration will be held at the Red Mill July Fourth to which all are cordially invited. The Declaration of Independence will be read. Patriotic selections given, patriotic songs sung, and an orator of note will make the eagle scream in the old-fashioned orthodox style.
There will be stands from which you may purchase sandwiches, eggs, old-fashioned gingerbread, lemonade, coffee and soft drinks, to stave off hunger and thirst. You can also treat your best girl to ice cream and cake. Families may take a basket dinner, and eat it under the shade of the trees. It will be the kind of a celebration that our fathers used to like.
In the afternoon all the games on the calendar will be pulled off. There will be a ball game, tugs of war, potato race, sack race, 3-legged race, penny hustle, men’s race, boys under 16 race, pie eating contest, girl’s race, ladies race, race for children under 10, pitching horse shoes for men over 60. Prizes will be given in all these contests, including a prize for the man bringing the largest load of people from Oran (township); another for the largest aggregation from Jefferson (township) outside of Oelwein; and still another for the largest load from Scott (township).
Make a date for the Red Mill July 4th and have a pleasant time with your friends and neighbors. All frills are to be cut out, and it is to be a social celebration where everyone will feel at home.
The Register — June 7, 1905:
BIG DISPLAY OF FIRE WORKS
At Oelwein On The Night of July Fourth Finest Ever Shown in Northeastern Iowa
For the benefit of the thousands of people who will witness the grand display of fireworks in Oelwein on the evening of July 4th we give a partial list of the attractions purchased by the committee:
Display of brilliant colored lights, with 24 bags of Garden City red and green fire.
Bombardment of 6 — 14 inch aerial thunder shells.
Flight of 6 — 4 pound floating chain rockets unfolding garlands of diamond chains festooned in the sky.
Discharge of 6 extra-large saucissons, a reporting fountain of fiery tailed salutes.
Flight of 3 — 18 inch asteroid shells, discharging floating asteroids of great brilliancy sustained by parachutes.
Ascension of 1 — 3 pound dragon rockets, liberating a swarm of serpents.
Rise of 3 — 14 inch Garden City shells, discharging Chrysanthemum masses of fire with their long petals.
Flight of 12 calliope rockets. These ascend with shrill notes such as come from a steam calliope.
A United States flag in brilliant lance fires, size 6X10 feet.
Flight of six boomerangs.
Exhibition piece, rainbow cascade.
Discharge of 6 mammoth magnesium batteries.
Aerial display of 6 — 14 inch festoon shells.
Finale — “Good Night” in 12 inch letters embellished with spur fires.