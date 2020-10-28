A special birthday to celebrate

Larry Miller will turn 80 on Wednesday, Nov. 4!
Larry has been a lifelong resident of Oelwein. His business card would read: “Retired Oelwein fireman, Miller’s Tree Service and Auctioneer.”
Larry knows no stranger; he has a heart of gold and a big smile! He’s always willing to lend a hand to help someone. Larry was married to the late Marcia Haught, they have two children, Junesse and Troy, who both reside in Florida.
His children would love to make Larry’s 80th birthday very special and a day to remember. They are asking friends and family to meet at the Oelwein Fire Station/City Hall parking lot at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4 with a parade of cars to go by Larry’s house (it’s a SURPRISE) leaving at 12:30 led by a fire truck.
Persons can also send birthday wishes to Larry at; 4023 Rustic Road, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.