AMANA — As part of the first ever “Autumn in the Amanas” the weekend of Sept. 26-27 has been designated “A Taste of the Colonies.” It’s a celebration of food and drink in the Amana Colonies with a Saturday Sampling Stroll and a Sunday Wine, Chocolate, and Beer Walk.
The Saturday Sampling Stroll includes 18 different businesses in the Colonies and each will be offering something tasty to sample. Participants can pick up a brochure at the Visitor Center and visit at least 10 businesses between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to be eligible to enter a drawing for a $100 Amana Colonies gift certificate. There is no cost to participate in the Sampling Stroll.
Sunday features the rescheduled Maifest “Wine, Chocolate, and Beer Walk. This annual event features samples from wineries, food shops, and the brewery. The first 300 “walkers” to visit 8 of the participating businesses from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. will receive a logo wine glass. The cost is $3/person and you must be 21 or older.
Detailed information on each weekend of "Autumn in the Amanas" will be listed on the Calendar of Events at www.amanacolonies.com.
For more information or a complete list of events contact the Amana Colonies Visitors Center, 319-622-7622 or visit the website at www.amanacolonies.com.