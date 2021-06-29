The 4th of July is around the corner, and in tradition with the holiday comes fireworks. For many of our pets, fireworks can provoke fear and anxiety from the unpredictable noise and vibration it causes. Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, shares helpful tips into reducing a pet’s anxiety towards fireworks.
During July, Trupanion receives on average a 45% increase in anxiety-related claims, higher than any other month of the year. Staff veterinarian, Dr. Sarah Nold has advice on beating pet anxiety this 4th of July including;
Placing your pet in a familiar environment, where it will feel the most secure during a fireworks show. This could be either a kennel, a bedroom, or a gated-off area where your pet spends most of its time.
Leave the television or radio on, or turn on a fan in a room to help sound-sensitive pets.
Consider body wraps, pheromone diffusers, or calming collars to help relax your pet.
For more severely anxious pets, anxiety medication could be necessary. Talk with your veterinarian to determine if medication is right for your pet.
July 4th celebrations last all day long. Additionally, all pet owner should consider these helpful tips to keep their furry friends safe throughout the day;
Stay Hydrated: If your pet will be outside during festivities, ensure they stay hydrated with plenty of water and have access to share throughout the day.
BBQ Safety: Avoid feeding your pet table scraps from a BBQ as it can cause a serious stomach ache. Also, beware of bones and corn-on-the-cob as pets can swallow those foods whole and not be able to digest them properly.
ID Tags: With our pets heading outside, many may run off and become lost. Ensure they are wearing their ID/collars to avoid a stressful moment of panic.