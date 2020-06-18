Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DeKALB, Ill. — Over 2,500 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates was Alea Meyer of Independence who earned a Doctor of Audiology in Audiology.

