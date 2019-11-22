MAYNARD — Thirteen members of the West Central Senior Citizens met Nov. 19 at the Maynard Community Hall, President Steve Kaune led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Minutes were approved from the previous meeting.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Alice Sanderson and Gordon Kelly. The West Central Senior Citizens meet each Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Maynard Community Hall, for an afternoon of cards and snacks. Area senior citizens who enjoying playing cards and socializing are welcome to join us.
The last gathering for the year will be Tuesday, Dec. 10. The group takes the winter months off and returns in April.