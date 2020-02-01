OELWEIN — Alverda Ohl will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 11. A lifelong Oelwein resident, Alverda and her late husband Barney operated Barney’s Texaco in Oelwein for many years. She is an active member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Her family is hosting a card shower to honor her on this special milestone. Her family includes Emily Cole (Gary) of Iowa City, Doug (Julie) of Fayette, a granddaughter Elizabeth (Brad) Nelson, and great-grandson Tristan Nelson all of North Liberty.
Cards and birthday greetings may be sent to Alverda at 16283 50th St., Oelwein, IA 50662.