AMANA — Everything from applesauce to apple strudel will be in the Amana Colonies for Apfelfest (Apple Fest) on Saturday, Sept. 19. The historic seven villages will be featuring all things apple on this special day with a Sampling Stroll, live music, a 4-course Vintner’s Dinner, special foods in the restaurants, and of course, fresh apples.
Visitors can stop by the Visitor Center and pick up a brochure. Plan to take the Sampling Stroll and after sampling tasty apple treats at various businesses persons can enter to win a $100 Amana Colonies gift certificate.
In the evening persons may choose to indulge in the Amana Meat Shop’s Apple-Gouda Brats with live Blue Grass music by the River Bottom Ramblers at Iowa’s oldest micro-brewery, Millstream Brewery, or enjoy a four-course themed Vintners Dinner complete with wine pairing from the Ox Yoke Inn and White Cross Cellars.
For a complete list of special events taking place in the Amana Colonies for Apfelfest visit the Amana Colonies Visitors Center, www.amanacolonies.com or call 319.622.7622.