AMANA — Due to COVID19 the Amana Colonies have decided to cancel the 55th annual Amana Colonies Oktoberfest for 2020 scheduled to be held on Oct 2-4.
It will be replaced by “Autumn in the Amanas,” a series of smaller themed weekend events to be held during an eight week period beginning with Apfelfest (Sept 19th) and ending with Girl’s Getaway Weekend (Nov 6-8).
Concerns about the spike in positive tests that prompted the Governor’s latest proclamation, the lack of social distancing that might take place at large events, and the number of people expected to attend Iowa’s most authentic Oktoberfest in the Amana Colonies led to the cancellation of this year’s event.
Oktoberfest’s replacement, “Autumn in the Amana’s” will announce their weekend line-up of events in the near future.