AMANA — This year, join the Amana Colonies for their first-ever Dumpling Day. On Saturday, March 20, visitors will find special foods, dinners, and shopping specials at this weekend event.
Several Amana Colonies restaurants will have special menu options for Dumpling Day. Enjoy traditional Czech bread dumplings, Asian-inspired dumpling specials, and classic Amana-style potato dumplings. There will also be a special pick-up dumpling lunch organized by the Amana Arts Guild and the Amana Heritage Society.
Persons can make reservations ahead of time to enjoy March’s Vintner’s Dinner, which will include dumpling specials in each of five courses paired with a local wine.
While in the Colonies, enjoy shopping specials on chocolate dumplings, sausage dumplings along with antiques, vintage items, baked goods, and cozy blankets.
This new event will offer unique cuisine and great shopping opportunities for a weekend in the Amana Colonies.
For more information or a complete list of events contact the Amana Colonies Visitors Center, 319-622-7622 or visit the website at www.amanacolonies.com.