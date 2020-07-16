AMANA — The sixth annual Wurst Festival will be held in the historical Amana Colonies on Saturday, Aug. 29. Originally, scheduled for June 20th this festival has been rescheduled and modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previous Wurst Festivals featured festival grounds where sausage makers grilled their wurst and sold them directly to the public. The 2020 version of Wurst Festival will feature a onetime change that will make social distancing possible by offering the sausage in the Amana Colonies’ restaurants. The restaurants will be featuring unique sausages and/or sausage sampler platters.
Each restaurant will be offering something different and a menu of their selections will be posted online at www.amanacolonies.com or may be picked up at the Amana Colonies Visitor Center when they become available. Wurst Festival has no admission charge.
Back for its fourth year is the Dachshund Derby, where your dachshund can compete to be the fastest pup in the field. Wurst Festival will crown the fastest Dachshund in Iowa with post time being 5 p.m. at the Market Barn area in the center of Amana.
That evening the local brewery will host live music and sausages on the grill.
For a complete list of activities at Wurst Festival, visit amanacolonies.com/things-to-do/festivals or call 319.622.7622.