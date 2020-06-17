AMANA — The Amana Colonies announce the first Spring Volksmarch for Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Volksmarches (people’s march) are popular throughout Germany and were started in the 1960s as a way to encourage the population to get out, take a walk, and see the country while enjoying some fresh air and exercise. The Amana version does all that and keeps the current social distancing intact.
The route will be the Amana Colonies trail, a paved recreational trail that stretches from the village of Amana, circles the Lily Lake, and runs to Middle Amana before returning to Amana. The complete route is slightly over 4 miles.
The suggested starting point will be near the Amana Woolen Mill and Millstream Brewing. Maps of the route are available at the Amana Visitor Center. This is a free event and walkers are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch or purchase a carry out lunch from one of the Amana Colonies restaurants, bakery, or meat shop.
A pavilion area at the Lily Lake offers picnic benches as does the Middle Amana park.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic organizers ask that all participants observe generally accepted social distancing procedures while on the trail or in the picnic areas.