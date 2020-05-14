AMANA — The sixth annual Wurst Festival will be held in the historical Amana Colonies on Aug. 29. Originally, scheduled for June 20, this festival has been rescheduled do to the COVID19 pandemic and for current social distancing requirements.
Named the Best New Event by the Iowa Tourism Commission in 2015, Wurst Festival is a one-day event with the gates opening at 11 a.m. at the Market Barn area in the center of the village of Amana.
The festival features sausages from area sausage makers, locally brewed beer and wines and sweet treats. and good eats from other local vendors. Hungry participants may enroll in Wurst University for the opportunity to eat their way to the Wurst education in Iowa.
Back for its fourth year is the Dachshund Derby, where your dachshund can compete to be the fastest pup in the field. We will crown the fastest Dachshund in Iowa with post time being 5pm.
Local and regional sausage makers compete for two trophies; First in Wurst is a people’s choice award and Best of the Wurst is a judged competition. Both awards will be announced late Saturday afternoon.
Live music begins at 1pm and continues throughout the day until 6pm. It’s fun for the whole family at Wurst Festival in the Amana Colonies!
For a complete list of activities at Wurst Festival, visit amanacolonies.com/things-to-do/festivals or call 319.622.7622.