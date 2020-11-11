The American Red Cross Serving Eastern Iowa urges citizens to nominate people who have performed extraordinary acts for the 2021 “Everyday Heroes” event.
Every day, ordinary people make extraordinary contributions by putting their needs aside to help others in our community. The American Red Cross is honored to salute these unsung heroes. A hero might be a lifeguard who saved a drowning child, an ordinary citizen who performed CPR when a stranger collapsed at a shopping mall, or someone who has dedicated their lives to serving others.
“This year has been unique as we have had to adapt so much about our daily lives,” said Pami Erickson, executive director for the American Red Cross Eastern Iowa Chapter. “During these challenging times, we have seen many people step up to help others. Heroes can be found all around our community and I look forward to honoring several of them at our Everyday Heroes event.”
Nominations are open through Friday, Dec. 18. People are encouraged to visit: www.redcross.org/local/iowa/about-us/news-and-events/events/everyday-heroes to get a nomination form to share stories and nominate people who they feel are deserving of the honor. The 2021 Everyday Heroes will be a virtual event held in March. During that event, the heroes will be honored for their impact on the community.
Those nominated are eligible for one of seven Hero categories:
Lifetime Hero – presented to an individual who inspires others by their example. This individual has overcome hardship, risen above challenges, or dedicated their life to serving others.
Gift of Life – presented to an individual, couple, group or organization that supports the lifesaving mission through personal blood or platelet donations or inspiring others to give blood or platelets.
Good Samaritan – presented to an individual who is considered a hero because of their unselfish devotion and concern for the welfare of others.
Call to Action – presented to an individual who by circumstances beyond their control found themselves in a challenging situation and demonstrated extraordinary courage.
Commitment to Community – presented to an individual, couple, group or organization that has made a tremendous impact on the community through their volunteerism, philanthropy, or service to others.
Disaster Relief – presented to an individual or organization who has served an important role in disaster relief in our community.
Public Servant Hero – presented to an individual who, in the line of duty (police, fire, military, medical, etc.), performed above and beyond the call.
To submit a nomination, visit the Everyday Heroes Nomination Form to nominate online, or download a nomination form and email it to emily.holley@redcross.org; or mail to: American Red Cross, ATTN: Everyday Heroes Nomination Committee, 2116 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA, 50312.
Self-nominations are not permitted.