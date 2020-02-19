Editor’s Note: Gloria’s family has been battling winter illnesses. Lots of sniffles and sneezes in the Yoder household, so we wish them all a speedy recovery. I told her to take a week to rest. I am glad she took me up on it! She will return next week. In the meantime, I’ve pulled a couple of my favorite recipes of Gloria’s to share, I know that not every reader catches every recipe, so this is a good opportunity to showcase a couple you might have missed! Enjoy the recipes below for Deluxe Scrambled Eggs and homemade taco pizza! Kevin Williams, Editor
DELUXE
SCRAMBLED EGGS
6 eggs, beaten
1 ½ cups milk
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1 teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)
3 slices bread (cubed)
¼ cup chopped onions
¼ cup green or red peppers diced
1 cup shredded cheese, divided
½ pound sausage, browned
¼ pound bacon, cut into pieces
Brown bacon in a large skillet. Remove bacon and lightly sauté onions and peppers in bacon drippings. Add remaining ingredients, saving ½-cup cheese. Sprinkle on top once eggs are done.
Mix together and continue heating on medium high stirring constantly until eggs are set, Or if you prefer, pour everything into a 9-inch pan and sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Bake at 350F for 35-40 minutes or until eggs are done.
TACO PIZZA
Dough
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup milk
½ cup vegetable oil
Meat mixture
1½ pounds hamburger, fried with onions
1 package taco seasoning
1 pint pizza sauce
Dressing mixture
1½ cups sour cream or
1 cup milk, scant, 1 tablespoon sour cream and onion powder, ⅔ cup salad dressing
Instructions:
Put dough into 9- by 13-inch pan. Spoon meat mixture onto dough. Next, put on dressing mixture. If desired, sprinkle with peppers, onions, tomatoes or whatever you prefer. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Add cheese and taco chips or white soup crackers for the last five minutes. Serves 15.