MONTICELLO — Due to the growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual Camp Courageous omelet breakfast and open house, scheduled for Sunday, April 26, has been cancelled.
Camp Courageous is grateful to all of the sponsors and supporters who have donated toward the annual omelet breakfast. Their support will go towards the annual Camp Courageous pancake breakfast and open house to be held this fall on Sunday, Sept. 27, on the grounds at camp.
For more information, contact Camp Courageous at 319-465-5916 Ext. 2400, visit the camp’s website at campcourageous.org/omelet, or follow Camp on Facebook or Instagram.