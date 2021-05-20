FESTINA — The annual Mass and Huber-Gaertner Reunion at St. Anthony’s Smallest Church near Festina will take place on Sunday, June 13. The program will be held at 11:30 a.m. Mass will be at noon, with Father Alan Dietzenbach as the celebrant.
Friends and relatives are asked to let your families know. All are welcome. Bring a folding chair(s), as there are no benches for the service.
Note: May require mask and distance per the Arch Diocese.
The Festina Parish Center has been reserved for the gathering, but there will not be a potluck this year. Instead, people can bring their own lunch for their family or group or just use the Parish Center to visit.
Please send news or clippings of your family for the newsletter: births, anniversaries, graduations, awards, deaths, and etc., occurring in 2020-2021. Mail or e-mail to the address below before June 1.
Newsletters for June 2021 and 2020 will be available at the reunion for $1.50 each. Newsletters are also available by mail for $3.00 each, prepaid.
Please contact: Victoria Lansing
833 E. Cochise Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85020
E-mail: viclansing@centurylink.net
Phone: 602/943-4782 Cell: 602/405-0498 (from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., AZ time.
Note: If it rains, then the Mass will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, Festina.