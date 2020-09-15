OELWEIN — The annual Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Rally will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Sacred Heart Church. The Rosary Rally is sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Rita 321.
Novella Wilson will lead everyone in the rosary. The COVID-19 recommendations will be followed — hand sanitizer, social distancing, and wearing masks. Baskets for donations will be set up at the east and south doors for everyone’s convenience. The Knights of Columbus are invited, as is the public.
The Oelwein rally is one of the 15,000 rallies taking place across the United States. The event is an opportunity to gather, pray the Rosary and offer reparation for the sins and offenses committed against others. Fervent prayers for repentance, world peace, health of the world, and leadership of our country are also lifted up.
Persons are encouraged to share this public invitation with others and plan to attend. Anyone needing more information may call 319 283 5785 with questions.