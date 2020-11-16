Antioch Christian Church, 531 Eighth Ave NE in Oelwein is excited to announce the addition of a second worship service on Sunday mornings. According to Campus Pastor Adam Graunke, a second service “gives us space to grow as we continue to offer socially distanced seating.” Starting Sunday, Dec. 6, identical services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Children’s programming (infants through Grade 4) is offered at both services. Learn more at lifeisforliving.org.
Antioch Church adds second Sunday service
Deb Kunkle
Stocks
