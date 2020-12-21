Antioch Christian Church invites area residents to celebrate Christmas with one of three Christmas Eve services being offered. This Christmas Eve also celebrates Antioch’s first year in Oelwein.
Christmas Eve services are scheduled for 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday to ensure social distancing. Face masks are required. Persons should reserve your seats at the service time you prefer by going to lifeisforliving.org/christmaseve. Childcare is provided (infants-pre-K) for the 4 and 6 p.m. services.
Antioch Christian Church is located at 531 Eighth Ave. N.E. just north of Wings Park Elementary.