The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. The assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel, and type of housing.
The application period runs from Nov. 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021, with early applications accepted beginning Oct. 1, 2020, for households that have a member who is at least 60 years of age, or disabled, or where disconnection is imminent. Anyone facing disconnection at any time should contact their local community action agency for assistance. In Oelwein, contact NEICAC at 319-283-2510.
There is help available through the state’s network of local community action agencies that have offices in all 99 counties.
Families and individuals can apply for the Energy Assistance program through their local community action agency. This program can help pay a portion of an eligible household's utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Anyone facing difficulty in paying utility bills should contact their local agency.
To find your local agency, you may call 2-1-1, visit https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply, or contact the Iowa Department of Human Rights at (515) 281-3861 or 1-800-351-4659. LIHEAP information is available in multiple languages on the Department's website.