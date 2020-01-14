AMES — More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).
Following are area graduates listed by hometown, with degree, major and distinction honors where applicable.
Arlington — Sue Burrack, Doctor of Philosophy, Education
Brandon — Sarah VanDeWalle, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude
Calmar — Rebecca Franzen, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Clermont — Jesse Matt, Bachelor of Science, Forestry, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Global Resource Systems, Cum Laude
Fairbank — Adam Bodensteiner, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering
Independence — Alex Coffman, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Erik Gruber, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering; William Porter, Bachelor of Science, Materials Engineering
Jesup — Alexis Everett, Bachelor of Science, Global Resource Systems and Environmental Studies
Lamont — Hannah Gaffney, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Oelwein — Hannah Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude; Logan Worden, Master of Science, Agricultural Education
Stanley — Tristan Dittmer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Sumner — Megan Matt, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering, Cum Laude
Waucoma — Josine Gossling, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management and Marketing