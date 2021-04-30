Area ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences spring 2021 graduates receive senior awards

AMES — The Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) is pleased to recognize six spring 2021 graduates with senior awards. Awards are presented by the CALS Student Council.
Award recipients will be recognized on College of Agriculture and Life Sciences social media channels, in communication to college alumni, and in the PDF program of the college undergraduate Cyclone Celebration.
Alyssa Swehla of Sumner received the award for Academic Achievement. This award recognizes a student for their cumulative GPA, scholarships received, honors received at ISU, as well as the number of semesters on the Dean’s List.
Hans Riensche of Jesup received the award for Leadership Excellence. This award is given to a graduating senior based on involvement within clubs and organizations while at Iowa State.