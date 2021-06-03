Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

AMES – Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.

Following are graduates from the Registerland area, listed by hometown, degree and major, and honors where applicable.

Ankeny — Logan Shonka, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Aurora — Cynthia Hamlett, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Society and Dairy Science, Summa Cum Laude; Natalie McMillan, Bachelor of Science, Culinary Food Science – Agriculture; Janelle Vande Vorde, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business

Calmar — Leah Hageman, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude

Castalia — Daniel Koenig, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology; Cole Spain, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Cedar Rapids — Danielle Youngblut, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Cum Laude, Honors Program Member

Elgin — Kelsey Guyer, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education

Fairbank — Jenna Salisbury, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Fayette — Madelyn Bunn, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Magna Cum Laude

Hawkeye — Tiffanie Koch, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude

Jesup — Aaron Funke, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Hans Riensche, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and International Agriculture, Cum Laude; Katherine Schroder, Bachelor of Science, Event Management; Riley Thoma, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Summa Cum Laude

Montezuma — Tyler Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and Environmental Science (AGLS), Summa Cum Laude

Oelwein — Jade Bunn, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design; Mason Clendenen, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Ossian — Olivia Massman, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Rowley — Samantha Fults, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics

Saint Louis, Iowa — Kelby Reicks, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Sumner — Alyssa Swehla, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy and Global Resource Systems, Summa Cum Laude

Waterloo — Eric Gleiter, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude; Abby Schaefer, Master of Science, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

Waucoma — Regan Pleggenkuhle, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy and Seed Science

West Union — Morgan Lauer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jace Wolverton, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude

Tags

Trending Food Videos