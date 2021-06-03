AMES – Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
Following are graduates from the Registerland area, listed by hometown, degree and major, and honors where applicable.
Ankeny — Logan Shonka, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Aurora — Cynthia Hamlett, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Society and Dairy Science, Summa Cum Laude; Natalie McMillan, Bachelor of Science, Culinary Food Science – Agriculture; Janelle Vande Vorde, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Calmar — Leah Hageman, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude
Castalia — Daniel Koenig, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology; Cole Spain, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Cedar Rapids — Danielle Youngblut, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Cum Laude, Honors Program Member
Elgin — Kelsey Guyer, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education
Fairbank — Jenna Salisbury, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Fayette — Madelyn Bunn, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Magna Cum Laude
Hawkeye — Tiffanie Koch, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude
Jesup — Aaron Funke, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Hans Riensche, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and International Agriculture, Cum Laude; Katherine Schroder, Bachelor of Science, Event Management; Riley Thoma, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
Montezuma — Tyler Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and Environmental Science (AGLS), Summa Cum Laude
Oelwein — Jade Bunn, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design; Mason Clendenen, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Ossian — Olivia Massman, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Rowley — Samantha Fults, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics
Saint Louis, Iowa — Kelby Reicks, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Sumner — Alyssa Swehla, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy and Global Resource Systems, Summa Cum Laude
Waterloo — Eric Gleiter, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude; Abby Schaefer, Master of Science, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
Waucoma — Regan Pleggenkuhle, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy and Seed Science
West Union — Morgan Lauer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jace Wolverton, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude