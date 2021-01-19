WATERLOO — Several area students were graduates from Allen College at the Dec. 18 commencement ceremonies.
Allen College conferred two Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees with majors in public health, 58 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees (BSN), 10 Master of Science in Occupational therapy degrees, 33 Master of Science of Nursing degrees and two Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.
Area students earning degrees from Allen College are listed by their hometowns, with degrees and academic honors where applicable.
Elgin – Kaitlin Dinan, MS Occupational Therapy
Elkader – Abigail Bergan, BSN, cum laude; Hannah Kuehl, BSN, cum laude
Fayette – James Niemann, BSN;
Fort Atkinson – Brooke Herold, BSN, magna cum laude
Independence – Yusuf Chowdhry, BSN, cum laude; Monica Crawford, BSN, magna cum laude; Shaelyn McEnany, BSN, summa cum laude; Regan Reuther, BSN; Hope Gruman, MSN
Jesup – Morgan Weber, BSN, cum laude
Oelwein – Billie Rael, MS
Ossian – Morgan Martin, BSN, cum laude
Strawberry Point – Karli Paris, BSN, cum laude