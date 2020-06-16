AMES — A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees.
Following are area graduates listed alphabetically by their hometowns, with degrees, majors and honors where applicable.
Arlington — David Hayes, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Cum Laude
Aurora — Haylee Lau, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude; Travis McMillan, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude
Calmar — Justin Elsbernd, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Elgin — Jacob Leuchtenmacher, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Joshua Prentice, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering
Fairbank — Emily Martins, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies; Alana Platte, Bachelor of Science, Global Resource Systems, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Nutritional Science (AGLS), Summa Cum Laude
Fayette — Derek Thoms, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Hazleton — Brennon Ryan, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Independence — Eric Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems; Hope Oien, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry; Mikenna Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations; Hope Staker, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Luke Sweeney, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology; Mark Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Oelwein — Marissa Simpson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
Sumner — Andrew O’Brien, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering
West Union — Johnson Phan, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering
Winthrop — Holly Cook, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and Economics, Summa Cum Laude; Chase Straw, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design